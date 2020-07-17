JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AKBTY. ValuEngine raised Akbank T.A.S. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Societe Generale raised Akbank T.A.S. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Akbank T.A.S. from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

AKBTY stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,737. Akbank T.A.S. has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Akbank T.A.S. provides various banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, SME Banking, and Corporate-Investment and Private Banking; and Treasury. The company's retail banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfers, investment banking, and telephone and Internet banking.

