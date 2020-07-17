KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Lowered to “Sell” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $26.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $31.00.

KBH has been the topic of several other reports. Cfra cut their target price on KB Home from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet raised KB Home from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of KB Home in a research report on Sunday, June 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of KB Home from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.61.

Get KB Home alerts:

Shares of KBH stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.60. The company had a trading volume of 72,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,533. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.02. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.98. KB Home has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $40.51.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $913.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KB Home will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,059,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in KB Home by 51.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,210,519 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,519 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KB Home by 477.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,908,000 after buying an additional 1,083,552 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KB Home by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,624,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,403,000 after purchasing an additional 904,045 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in KB Home by 331.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 888,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,075,000 after acquiring an additional 682,349 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.