KBC GRP NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBC GRP NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KBC Group NV is an integrated bank-insurance group, catering mainly for retail, private banking, SME and mid-cap clients. Its operating segment consists of Belgium Business, Czech Republic Business, International Markets Business and Group Centre. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities. The Group Centre segment includes the operating results of the group’s holding-company activities. The International Markets Business segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. KBC Group NV is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded KBC GRP NV/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

KBC GRP NV/ADR stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.08. The stock had a trading volume of 44,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,765. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.34. KBC GRP NV/ADR has a 12 month low of $18.29 and a 12 month high of $39.66. The company has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.35.

KBC GRP NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. KBC GRP NV/ADR had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that KBC GRP NV/ADR will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

KBC GRP NV/ADR Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. It accepts deposits; offers home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, asset management, and life and non-life insurance; payments, and money and debt market services; investment fund solutions; brokerage and corporate finance, foreign trade finance, cash management, leasing, etc.; and other specialized financial products and services.

