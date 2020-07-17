Kempner Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,285 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 12,109 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up about 2.9% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WBA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,928,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,289,353 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $333,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529,868 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 105.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,695,281 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $264,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,392 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,039,778 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $413,569,000 after buying an additional 1,350,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,291,920 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $150,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,105,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,218,329. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $64.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.38 and its 200 day moving average is $46.76.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $34.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

