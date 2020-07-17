KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co restated their buy rating on shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KKR. Oppenheimer upped their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Cfra raised shares of KKR & Co Inc from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co Inc currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.13.

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

Shares of KKR & Co Inc stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $34.85. The stock had a trading volume of 32,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,495,725. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. KKR & Co Inc has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $35.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -869.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.55.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.47 million. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.37%. KKR & Co Inc’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 13,845,682 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $179,993,866.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 26,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $699,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 8,114 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 36,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.