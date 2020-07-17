Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €46.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been assigned a €46.00 ($51.69) target price by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PHIA. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($53.93) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €47.00 ($52.81) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €48.00 ($53.93) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €41.00 ($46.07) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €52.00 ($58.43) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €45.38 ($50.99).

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of €28.92 ($32.49) and a 1-year high of €36.12 ($40.58).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.