Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Holdings Trimmed by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 323.5% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.46. 78,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,328,679. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.01 and its 200-day moving average is $29.11. The firm has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.01. Kraft Heinz Co has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $34.69.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

A number of brokerages have commented on KHC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.28.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

