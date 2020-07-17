Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Receives “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) in a report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LAND. Barclays dropped their target price on Land Securities Group from GBX 730 ($8.98) to GBX 645 ($7.94) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 728 ($8.96) price objective (down previously from GBX 750 ($9.23)) on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 825 ($10.15) to GBX 775 ($9.54) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.84) price objective (down from GBX 1,100 ($13.54)) on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 732.14 ($9.01).

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

LON:LAND traded down GBX 4.40 ($0.05) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 545 ($6.71). 1,053,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,210,000. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 599.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 731.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85. Land Securities Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 399.80 ($4.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,019.50 ($12.55). The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.94.

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported GBX 55.90 ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 58 ($0.71) by GBX (2.10) (($0.03)). Research analysts predict that Land Securities Group will post 5883.9996946 EPS for the current year.

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Mark Allan bought 29,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 503 ($6.19) per share, with a total value of £149,320.58 ($183,756.56). Also, insider Martin F. Greenslade sold 16,743 shares of Land Securities Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 556 ($6.84), for a total value of £93,091.08 ($114,559.54).

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

Read More: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.