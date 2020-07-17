Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Land Securities Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.00.

OTCMKTS:LSGOF remained flat at $$7.23 during trading hours on Thursday. Land Securities Group has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $13.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average of $9.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion and a PE ratio of 11.65.

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

