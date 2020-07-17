Lanxess (ETR:LXS) PT Set at €46.00 by Baader Bank

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) has been given a €46.00 ($51.69) price target by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LXS. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($71.91) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €53.00 ($59.55) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($59.55) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($53.93) target price on Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, HSBC set a €67.00 ($75.28) target price on Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lanxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €53.56 ($60.18).

Shares of ETR:LXS traded down €0.84 ($0.94) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €48.41 ($54.39). 225,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,027. Lanxess has a 12 month low of €25.68 ($28.85) and a 12 month high of €64.58 ($72.56). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion and a PE ratio of 22.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €47.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €47.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.83, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.88.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

