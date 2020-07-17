LEG & GEN GRP P/S (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LEGAL & GENERAL is a leading UK risk, savings and investment group. Legal & General today provides life assurance and other financial protection products, annuities and long-term savings products including ISA’s and pensions. With over £250 billion in funds under management, it is also the largest investor for UK pension funds. Legal & General has over 5.5 million UK customers. Their products are sold through over thirty bank and building society relationships, through Independent Financial Advisers and also directly to customers. Legal & General Assurance Society Limited, their principal operating company, is one of Europe’s top rated life companies for financial strength, with an AA+ rating from Standard & Poor’s and Aa1 from Moody’s. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. lowered shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America raised shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered LEG & GEN GRP P/S from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. LEG & GEN GRP P/S has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

OTCMKTS:LGGNY traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.28. 14,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,474. LEG & GEN GRP P/S has a twelve month low of $7.94 and a twelve month high of $21.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.24.

About LEG & GEN GRP P/S

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

