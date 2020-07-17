LEG & GEN GRP P/S (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “LEGAL & GENERAL is a leading UK risk, savings and investment group. Legal & General today provides life assurance and other financial protection products, annuities and long-term savings products including ISA’s and pensions. With over £250 billion in funds under management, it is also the largest investor for UK pension funds. Legal & General has over 5.5 million UK customers. Their products are sold through over thirty bank and building society relationships, through Independent Financial Advisers and also directly to customers. Legal & General Assurance Society Limited, their principal operating company, is one of Europe’s top rated life companies for financial strength, with an AA+ rating from Standard & Poor’s and Aa1 from Moody’s. “
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. lowered shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America raised shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered LEG & GEN GRP P/S from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. LEG & GEN GRP P/S has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.
About LEG & GEN GRP P/S
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.
Further Reading: Portfolio Manager
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LEG & GEN GRP P/S (LGGNY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for LEG & GEN GRP P/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG & GEN GRP P/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.