Legato Capital Management LLC Buys 36,289 Shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 252.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,289 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JD. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of JD.Com by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of JD.Com by 34.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of JD.Com by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 22,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of JD.Com by 39.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of JD.Com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 30,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,471,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $90.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.98. JD.Com Inc has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $69.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.27.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The information services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $20.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 0.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JD.Com Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

JD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Benchmark raised their price target on JD.Com from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine downgraded JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on JD.Com from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.98.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

