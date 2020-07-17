Legato Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,501 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 493.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 487 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.64. The stock had a trading volume of 86,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,616,603. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.23. The firm has a market cap of $103.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $20,523,809.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,815 shares of company stock valued at $21,622,429 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.22.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

