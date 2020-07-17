Legato Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 18,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in S&P Global by 66.5% in the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 10,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $3.81 on Friday, hitting $353.32. The company had a trading volume of 10,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,283. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $357.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $330.33 and a 200-day moving average of $291.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 758.90% and a net margin of 34.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on S&P Global from $322.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $342.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.80.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

