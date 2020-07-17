Legato Capital Management LLC Purchases 29,692 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,692 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Legato Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 154,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $427,000. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,239,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000.

Shares of EFA traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.41. The company had a trading volume of 807,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,436,055. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.12. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

