Legato Capital Management LLC Sells 14,590 Shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGA)

Legato Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGA) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 547,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,590 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC owned 0.68% of SIGA Technologies worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 13.5% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 47,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 13.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS SIGA traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.92. 449,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,974. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.32. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $6.60.

SIGA Technologies (OTCMKTS:SIGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.62 million for the quarter.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

