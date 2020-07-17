Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.94

Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.94 and last traded at $49.97, with a volume of 91485 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.82.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut Legg Mason from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.90.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.80 and a 200 day moving average of $46.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.74.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.81 million. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Legg Mason Inc will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Legg Mason’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

In other news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 777,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $38,763,011.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 324,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $16,174,537.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,973,296 shares of company stock valued at $98,505,215. 8.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Legg Mason by 444.1% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Legg Mason during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Legg Mason by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Legg Mason during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Legg Mason by 1,173.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Legg Mason (NYSE:LM)

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

