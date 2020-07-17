Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) PT Raised to $361.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $356.00 to $361.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TREE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lendingtree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lendingtree from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Lendingtree in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Lendingtree from $330.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Lendingtree from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.20.

Shares of TREE traded up $9.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $327.05. The stock had a trading volume of 114,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,409. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.95 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.56. Lendingtree has a 1-year low of $135.72 and a 1-year high of $426.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.78 million. Lendingtree had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 2.90%. Lendingtree’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lendingtree will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Valentyna S. Decristo sold 104 shares of Lendingtree stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.97, for a total value of $27,972.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,972.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Neil Salvage sold 18,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.55, for a total transaction of $5,064,047.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 10,523 shares in the company, valued at $2,825,951.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,554 shares of company stock worth $5,958,760. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lendingtree during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Lendingtree by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Lendingtree by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Lendingtree by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

