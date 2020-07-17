Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Loungers (LON:LGRS)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Loungers (LON:LGRS) in a report issued on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Loungers in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of LON:LGRS traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 120 ($1.48). 11,531 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 129.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 157.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.63. Loungers has a 12 month low of GBX 75.01 ($0.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 272.60 ($3.35).

In other Loungers news, insider Robert Darwent acquired 3,000,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of £2,700,102.60 ($3,322,794.24).

Loungers Company Profile

Loungers plc operates cafes, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of June 12, 2019, it operated 125 Lounge and 25 Cosy Club cafes, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

