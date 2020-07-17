Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) PT Raised to $9.00

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) had its price target hoisted by analysts at B. Riley from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LLNW. ValuEngine cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Northland Securities started coverage on Limelight Networks in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Limelight Networks in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.41.

LLNW stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.33. 36,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,540,231. Limelight Networks has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $8.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.67 million, a PE ratio of -72.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.39.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $57.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Limelight Networks will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $102,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 181,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,571.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 20,837 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $105,851.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 717,056 shares of company stock worth $4,708,205. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the first quarter worth $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

