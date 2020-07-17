Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target Lowered to $41.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $52.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Shares of NYSE:LNC traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $37.11. 54,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.63. Lincoln National has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $67.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

In related news, Director M Leanne Lachman bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $106,770.00. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,970,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,251,000 after purchasing an additional 280,463 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 317.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 106,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 80,618 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 668.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,798,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,100 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 45.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,948,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,281,000 after purchasing an additional 607,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,653,000. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

