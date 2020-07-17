Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its price target increased by research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks’ price target indicates a potential upside of 3.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Linde from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.47.

Get Linde alerts:

NYSE LIN traded up $3.46 on Friday, hitting $242.35. The stock had a trading volume of 20,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,602. The company’s 50-day moving average is $212.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.32. Linde has a one year low of $146.71 and a one year high of $245.52. The stock has a market cap of $126.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIN. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth about $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 769.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.