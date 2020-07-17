Lobstex (LOBS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $452,803.98

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 17th. Lobstex has a market cap of $452,803.98 and approximately $481,123.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0229 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Fatbtc and Graviex. In the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00453766 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00021324 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00013624 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000134 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00016680 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003339 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003892 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000257 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000338 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

LOBS is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 19,794,789 coins and its circulating supply is 19,794,777 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com . Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CryptoBridge and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

