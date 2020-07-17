Loungers’ (LGRS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Loungers (LON:LGRS) in a report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital lowered their price target on shares of Loungers from GBX 275 ($3.38) to GBX 200 ($2.46) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th.

Shares of LON:LGRS traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 120 ($1.48). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,531 shares. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 129.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 157.96. Loungers has a twelve month low of GBX 75.01 ($0.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 272.60 ($3.35). The firm has a market capitalization of $122.88 million and a PE ratio of -32.43.

In related news, insider Robert Darwent acquired 3,000,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of £2,700,102.60 ($3,322,794.24).

Loungers Company Profile

Loungers plc operates cafes, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of June 12, 2019, it operated 125 Lounge and 25 Cosy Club cafes, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

