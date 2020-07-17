Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magellan Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 29th.

Magellan Health stock opened at $75.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.22. Magellan Health has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $81.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.39.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.43. Magellan Health had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Health will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Magellan Health news, COO James E. Murray acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.63 per share, for a total transaction of $304,335.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $304,335. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 1,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $111,077.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,917,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGLN. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Magellan Health by 71.2% in the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Magellan Health in the second quarter worth about $495,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Magellan Health by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 934,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,972,000 after buying an additional 45,662 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Magellan Health by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 23,466 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Health by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 116,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after buying an additional 23,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

