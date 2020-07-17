Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.53) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.55) and the highest is ($0.51). Magenta Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($1.99). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.73). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Magenta Therapeutics.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.09.

MGTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

MGTA traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.04. 189,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,671. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.84. Magenta Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $16.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.24.

In related news, Director Bruce Booth purchased 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGTA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 736.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 163.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 33.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $69,000. 61.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

