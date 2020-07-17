Maincoin (MNC) Price Hits $0.0058 on Top Exchanges

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. During the last seven days, Maincoin has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One Maincoin token can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, BTC-Alpha, Livecoin and P2PB2B. Maincoin has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and $8,325.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00045854 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.92 or 0.04894784 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003166 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00017474 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00055964 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00032313 BTC.

Maincoin Token Profile

Maincoin is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 309,206,348 tokens. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maincoin’s official website is maincoin.money . The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Maincoin Token Trading

Maincoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Mercatox, Livecoin, Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maincoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

