ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays downgraded ManpowerGroup from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $112.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ManpowerGroup from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.67.

NYSE:MAN traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.99. The stock had a trading volume of 8,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,149. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.33 and its 200 day moving average is $76.04. ManpowerGroup has a fifty-two week low of $49.57 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,688,000 after purchasing an additional 14,417 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 0.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 548,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,825,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,362,000 after purchasing an additional 88,909 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 10.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,782,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,461,000 after purchasing an additional 22,624 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

