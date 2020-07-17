Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $26.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.36.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,516,080. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $69.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.22.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $24.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 4,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.2% in the first quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 15,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 13.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Read More: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.