Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.42

Marin Software Inc (NYSE:MRIN) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.42 and traded as low as $1.30. Marin Software shares last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 10,900 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.42.

Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.66 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marin Software stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Marin Software Inc (NYSE:MRIN) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,537 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.91% of Marin Software worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

About Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN)

Marin Software Incorporated operates a cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows marketing professionals to manage their digital advertising spend across search, social, and display advertising channels. The company's platform consists of various modules, including Optimization module that helps advertisers to manage bids across publishers to meet revenue goals and identify opportunities for campaign improvements; Reporting and Analytics module that enables advertisers to report results at a business level and analyze cross-channel performance trends; Campaign Management module, which provides the digital advertiser with an interface to create, manage, and optimize campaigns across various publishers; and Connect module that enables advertisers to automate and streamline the capture of revenue, cost, and audience data from a range of sources, such as advertisement servers, analytics systems, CRM platforms, publishers, and third party databases.

