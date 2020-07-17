Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Marshalls (LON:MSLH) in a report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MSLH. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Marshalls in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Monday, June 8th.

Shares of Marshalls stock traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) on Thursday, hitting GBX 627 ($7.72). The company had a trading volume of 380,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,477. Marshalls has a 52 week low of GBX 505 ($6.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 876 ($10.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 21.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 634.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 689.57.

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. The company offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and interior tiles and stones.

