Master Contract Token Hits One Day Trading Volume of $5,513.00 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One Master Contract Token token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Switcheo Network. Over the last week, Master Contract Token has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $297,798.89 and $5,513.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.13 or 0.02547419 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010928 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00066325 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004689 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

