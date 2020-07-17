Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 582.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MA traded up $6.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $305.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,503,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,645,057. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $300.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.22.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

MA has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mastercard from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.07.

In related news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 206,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $62,379,828.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,826,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,558,271,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 664,384 shares of company stock valued at $199,225,900. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

