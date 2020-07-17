Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Imperial Capital

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its target price raised by Imperial Capital from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MTDR. Stephens cut Matador Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Matador Resources from $4.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Capital One Financial cut Matador Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Matador Resources from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.36.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

NYSE:MTDR traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $8.81. 1,110,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,575,487. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 4.74. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.27.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $371.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.02 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 19.51%. Matador Resources’s revenue was up 113.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 12.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 18.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,687,770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,449 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 12.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 752,072 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 85,490 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 45.8% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 105.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 40,073 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 20,586 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.