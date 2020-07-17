Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) PT Raised to $171.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its target price boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $161.00 to $171.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 82.13% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Match Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.71.

NASDAQ:MTCH traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.89. 534,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,024,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.70 and its 200-day moving average is $80.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.23. Match Group has a 1-year low of $91.51 and a 1-year high of $108.45.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $544.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.02 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 8,813 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $751,131.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,410.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $773,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,302.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,102 shares of company stock valued at $8,853,507. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 26.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,106,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Match Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

