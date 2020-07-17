McCarthy & Stone’s (MCS) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their sell rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.22) price target on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of McCarthy & Stone from GBX 168 ($2.07) to GBX 96 ($1.18) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of McCarthy & Stone from GBX 190 ($2.34) to GBX 100 ($1.23) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McCarthy & Stone presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 112.50 ($1.38).

Shares of MCS traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 73.60 ($0.91). 1,385,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 0.38. McCarthy & Stone has a 52 week low of GBX 36.51 ($0.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 160.20 ($1.97). The company has a market cap of $395.80 million and a PE ratio of 13.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 72.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 102.41.

McCarthy & Stone plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retirement housing market in the United Kingdom. The company builds, sells, and manages retirement developments. It offers retirement living developments, which provide apartments for customers aged 60 and over; retirement living plus developments, which are designed for customers aged 70 and over, as well as offers retirement properties with management services, domestic assistance, personal care, and additional support; and lifestyle living developments for customers aged 55 and over.

