MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,287 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $8,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the fourth quarter valued at $168,682,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 140.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 906,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,970,000 after purchasing an additional 529,510 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1,177.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 229,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,814,000 after purchasing an additional 211,725 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the first quarter valued at $28,341,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the first quarter worth about $26,589,000. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MKC shares. Cfra lowered their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.20.

NYSE MKC traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $190.59. 1,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,048. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a fifty-two week low of $112.22 and a fifty-two week high of $191.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.36.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.31. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is presently 46.36%.

In other news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 8,408 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $1,528,574.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,023,943. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christina M. Mcmullen sold 2,500 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $453,025.00. Insiders have sold a total of 52,408 shares of company stock valued at $9,490,479 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

