Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,098 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.3% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 301,766 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $55,666,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the second quarter worth about $92,000. IMS Capital Management raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 95.5% during the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 5,120 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 4.3% during the second quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,019 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 2.3% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 58,357 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCD. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.82.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $191.77 on Thursday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $221.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.46. The firm has a market cap of $142.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.65.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.