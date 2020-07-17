McKay Securities (LON:MCKS) Given Add Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of McKay Securities (LON:MCKS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.58) target price on shares of McKay Securities in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th.

Get McKay Securities alerts:

MCKS stock traded up GBX 1.75 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 186.75 ($2.30). The company had a trading volume of 3,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.55, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 6.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 193.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 221.24. The company has a market capitalization of $176.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72. McKay Securities has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.73 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 286 ($3.52).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.05) per share. This is a positive change from McKay Securities’s previous dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. McKay Securities’s payout ratio is presently 81.40%.

McKay Securities Company Profile

McKay Securities PLC is a commercial property investment company with Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) status, listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. It specialises in the development and refurbishment of good quality office and industrial buildings within established and proven markets of central London and South East England.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for McKay Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKay Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.