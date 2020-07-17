McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $161.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “McKesson continues to remain optimistic about the McKesson and Walgreens Boots Alliance agreement to form a JV that is anticipated to combine their respective pharmaceutical wholesale businesses in Germany. Strong fiscal 2021 outlook also buoys optimism. On Mar 10, 2020, McKesson completed the separation of its investment in Change Healthcare. The company outperformed the industry in a year’s time. McKesson exited the fiscal fourth quarter on a strong note, wherein both earnings and revenues beat their respective consensus marks. Strong fiscal fourth-quarter show by all the segments instills investor optimism in the stock. However, contraction in gross margin adds to woes. Price fluctuation of generic pharmaceuticals and stiff competition in the MedTech space remain concerns.”

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of McKesson from $173.00 to $169.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $163.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $171.93.

NYSE MCK traded up $1.66 on Thursday, hitting $155.03. The stock had a trading volume of 9,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,333. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.60. McKesson has a 52-week low of $112.60 and a 52-week high of $172.18. The stock has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $58.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.60 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 41.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.97%.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total value of $154,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,780.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $878,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,394,429. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,827,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,211,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,122,000 after acquiring an additional 832,260 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 403.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 851,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,233,000 after acquiring an additional 682,735 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,797,000 after acquiring an additional 487,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 300.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 347,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,027,000 after acquiring an additional 260,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

