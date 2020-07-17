Medalist Diversified REIT’s (MDRR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Aegis

Aegis reissued their buy rating on shares of Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Aegis currently has a $3.50 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:MDRR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.83. The stock had a trading volume of 34 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,036. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $4.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.58.

Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.30). Medalist Diversified REIT had a negative net margin of 43.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Medalist Diversified REIT stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT Inc (NASDAQ:MDRR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.98% of Medalist Diversified REIT as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

