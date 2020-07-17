MediShares (MDS) Price Tops $0.0033 on Exchanges

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 17th. MediShares has a market capitalization of $3.98 million and $128,133.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MediShares has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One MediShares token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, Gate.io and Huobi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010921 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.37 or 0.01883964 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00090955 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00189830 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001136 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000189 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000204 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00001063 BTC.

MediShares Profile

MediShares was first traded on December 1st, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,999,624 tokens. MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org . MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares

Buying and Selling MediShares

MediShares can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OTCBTC and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

