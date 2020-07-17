Meituan Dianping (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Meituan Dianping (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

MPNGF traded down $1.50 on Thursday, reaching $24.29. 85,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,835. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.34. Meituan Dianping has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $27.56.

About Meituan Dianping

Meituan Dianping, an investment holding company, provides an e-commerce platform that uses technology to connect consumers and merchants. It operates through Food Delivery; In-store, Hotel & Travel; and New Initiatives and Others segments. The Food Delivery segment offers food ordering and delivery service through its platform.

