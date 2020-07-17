Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd is a developer, owner and operator of casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities primarily in Asia. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd, formerly known as Melco Crown Entertainment Limited, is based in Hong Kong. “

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

MLCO has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Nomura reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $19.60 to $21.80 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.13.

MLCO traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,505. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.52. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $25.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.35 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $811.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.64 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. Equities research analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 74.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 16.5% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Capital International Sarl purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. 37.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.