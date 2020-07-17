MenaPay 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $132,462.00 (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. In the last week, MenaPay has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. One MenaPay token can currently be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, ABCC, Dcoin and Hanbitco. MenaPay has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $132,462.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010921 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.37 or 0.01883964 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00090955 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00189830 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001136 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000189 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000204 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00001063 BTC.

MenaPay Token Profile

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,241,895 tokens. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio . The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay

Buying and Selling MenaPay

MenaPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco, Sistemkoin, ABCC and Dcoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

