Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,850 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.9% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Wolfe Research lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Argus reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.15.

MRK stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.26. 4,605,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,338,214. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $201.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

