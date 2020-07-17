Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub cut shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Merus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Merus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Merus from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Merus from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Merus has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.25.

Shares of Merus stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.98. 563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,014. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average of $15.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.77. Merus has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $20.95.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $6.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 62.96% and a negative net margin of 225.21%. On average, research analysts predict that Merus will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 87,254 shares of Merus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,326,260.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 1,462,510 shares of Merus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $20,475,140.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Merus by 62.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Merus in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Merus during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 43,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Merus by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

