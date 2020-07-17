Metal (MTL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.97 Million

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. Over the last seven days, Metal has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One Metal token can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00003619 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metal has a market cap of $21.65 million and approximately $3.97 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045858 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.40 or 0.04898144 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003167 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00017550 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00055913 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00032342 BTC.

About Metal

Metal (MTL) is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,483,821 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay

Metal Token Trading

Metal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

