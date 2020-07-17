Metaverse ETP Reaches Market Cap of $11.43 Million (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 22% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. In the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 35.4% higher against the dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001589 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $11.43 million and approximately $921,668.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $233.04 or 0.02546626 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010931 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00066179 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 78,575,396 coins and its circulating supply is 78,575,291 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

Metaverse ETP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

