Metronome Trading 1.8% Lower Over Last Week (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Over the last seven days, Metronome has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00005265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $33.94, $7.50, $18.94 and $10.39. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $5.15 million and $182,351.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Metronome Profile

Metronome was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 12,169,448 coins and its circulating supply is 10,692,774 coins. The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

